Insider Selling: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Sells 288 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,655.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joel Weight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Joel Weight sold 480 shares of Overstock.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Joel Weight sold 800 shares of Overstock.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $56,648.00.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.37.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the first quarter valued at about $2,231,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $1,460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

