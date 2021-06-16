Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.
