Insider Selling: Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSTX. BTIG Research began coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 82.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,278,113 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 5,129.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 310,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 304,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,764,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

