Insider Selling: Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells 4,030 Shares of Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PRI stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.37. The company had a trading volume of 164,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,698. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Primerica by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Primerica by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

