Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Gap Down to $106.60

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.60, but opened at $103.02. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $103.21, with a volume of 501 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,962,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,907,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 546,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,562,000 after acquiring an additional 293,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,309.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 245,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,443,000 after acquiring an additional 228,245 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

