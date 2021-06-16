Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards Sells 40,000 Shares

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.80. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after buying an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,591,000 after purchasing an additional 260,422 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,722,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $17,462,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBP. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

