IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Short Interest Down 35.5% in May

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the May 13th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IGXT traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.62. 410,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,592. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.73. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.69.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 906.56% and a negative net margin of 420.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine. The company's products under development comprise INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0046/2018 for adult use; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

