International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 250 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 220.15 ($2.88).

IAG stock opened at GBX 195.85 ($2.56) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The company has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 201.82. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 290.10 ($3.79).

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

