Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.60

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.60 and traded as high as C$16.34. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.25, with a volume of 190,117 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIP.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.60. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.70%.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

