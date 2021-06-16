Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD) Shares Down 0.1%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWD)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.45. Approximately 104,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 167,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.