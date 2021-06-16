Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Position Lessened by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYH opened at $289.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $214.75 and a twelve month high of $291.06.

