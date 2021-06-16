Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 71.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,062,535.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,216,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,832 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,001,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,897,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 146,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHB opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.19. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

