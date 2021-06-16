Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 47.5% in May

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 151,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the May 13th total of 102,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $25.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. HNP Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 94,984 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 33,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,087,000.

