Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Harpoon Therapeutics (HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HARP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/8/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

6/7/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/7/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2021 – Harpoon Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HARP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. 13,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,898. The firm has a market cap of $497.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.95. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $34,706.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 653,833 shares of company stock worth $14,278,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $50,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 26.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

