Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $25.32 Million Stock Holdings in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,647 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 4.31% of El Pollo Loco worth $25,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOCO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Boston Partners increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 9,704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after buying an additional 363,121 shares during the period.

In other El Pollo Loco news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,054.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

LOCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,841. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $611.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.53.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

El Pollo Loco Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

