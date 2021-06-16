Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 983,537 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,550,000 after buying an additional 75,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,455 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 173,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 136,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.22. 156,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,754,216. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is -488.89%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DVN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Johnson Rice raised Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.51.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

