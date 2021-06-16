Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 995,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,593 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $30,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHE traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.48. 1,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,209. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

