Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,798 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 435% compared to the average daily volume of 523 call options.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on H. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $306,382.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,915.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,484 shares of company stock valued at $539,189. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

