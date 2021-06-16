Investors Purchase Large Volume of Nektar Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,616 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,313% compared to the average volume of 539 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKTR. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NKTR opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The business had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $35,081.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,058.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $144,533.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,877 shares of company stock worth $1,512,109 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 450,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 87,629 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 275,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 85,921 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

