Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Talend (NASDAQ:TLND)

Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 1,746 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,762% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.87. Talend has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 40 North Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,148,000 after buying an additional 592,150 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Talend during the 4th quarter valued at $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talend by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,399,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,059,000 after buying an additional 999,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

TLND has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Talend has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

