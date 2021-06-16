IOST Price Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, IOST has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $460.48 million and $90.85 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.09 or 0.00096799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00060433 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00022216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.91 or 0.00764803 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

