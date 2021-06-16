IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Up to $203.60

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $203.60, but opened at $210.32. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $203.97, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.