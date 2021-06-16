IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Gap Up to $203.60

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $203.60, but opened at $210.32. IPG Photonics shares last traded at $203.97, with a volume of 522 shares changing hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.25.
The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 8.54.
In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884. 32.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.
IPG Photonics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPGP)
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
