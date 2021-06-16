IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) Stock Price Up 0.3%

IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36. Approximately 60 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Healthy Hearts ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF (NYSEARCA:HART) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 11.78% of IQ Healthy Hearts ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

