iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,480,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 18.4% of CKW Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $106,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

IEFA stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,914,022 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

