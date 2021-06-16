iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086,656 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,808,000 after purchasing an additional 623,365 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,155,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,339,000 after purchasing an additional 441,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,162,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.92. 58,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,655,479. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.02.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

