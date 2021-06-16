iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by American Financial Advisors LLC

American Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476,013 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. 1,994,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

