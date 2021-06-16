iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,666 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.59% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $17,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 89,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG stock opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.