Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

