Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, an increase of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $$14.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.21.
About Isuzu Motors
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.