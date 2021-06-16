Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.50 million.

ITMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.83.

ITMR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,931. Itamar Medical has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.40 million, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

