iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $20.03

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.03, but opened at $29.00. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 37,146 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $926.75 million and a PE ratio of -9.17.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,759.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $188,236.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,756 shares of company stock valued at $524,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $605,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $930,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.