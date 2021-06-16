Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will post $33.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.48 million and the highest is $33.81 million. Iteris posted sales of $28.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full year sales of $137.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $161.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%.

Several brokerages have commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $253,468.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,040.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $533,772 in the last quarter. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 80,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter worth $3,110,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Iteris by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,734,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 214,626 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Iteris by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market cap of $291.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.43.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

