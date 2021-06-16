ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Andy Allen Purchases 39 Shares

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) insider Andy Allen bought 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 382 ($4.99) per share, for a total transaction of £148.98 ($194.64).

Andy Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ITM Power alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Andy Allen purchased 252 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

Shares of ITM opened at GBX 370.40 ($4.84) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. ITM Power Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.46). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.