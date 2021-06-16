ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 30.6% in May

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 23,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITOCHU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 222,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITOCHU by 34.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 450,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares during the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.