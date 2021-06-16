ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Up 30.6% in May

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the May 13th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.03. 23,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.48. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $66.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.97.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that ITOCHU will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ITOCHU from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
