J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) Short Interest Update

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J. Alexander’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 333.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 515,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 396,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 27,388.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 180,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 180,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of J. Alexander’s by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. 41.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. Alexander's alerts:

J. Alexander’s stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.01. J. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for J. Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.