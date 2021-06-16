Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.50

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.50 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 3426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 262,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,352 shares of company stock valued at $7,882,148. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

