Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) Short Interest Update

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 13th total of 223,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,832. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $355.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.24. Jaguar Mining has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 30.94%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.64%.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

