Jefferies Financial Group Raises Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $630.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $560.00 to $630.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADBE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.00.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $548.46 on Monday. Adobe has a one year low of $405.48 and a one year high of $561.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.24. The company has a market capitalization of $262.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3.4% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 0.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

