JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.41 billion-1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. MKM Partners started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.73.

JBLU stock opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $107,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares in the company, valued at $248,886.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 10,059 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $200,274.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,001 shares of company stock worth $507,213 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

