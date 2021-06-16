John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Up 35.3% in May

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $873,656. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.38. 1,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.37 and a 1 year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

