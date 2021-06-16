Joseph George Spiteri Sells 30,000 Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Stock

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$98,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at C$1,887,433.40.

Joseph George Spiteri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph George Spiteri sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total transaction of C$68,960.00.

MOZ stock opened at C$3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.83. Marathon Gold Co. has a one year low of C$1.50 and a one year high of C$3.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$828.16 million and a PE ratio of -73.54.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts expect that Marathon Gold Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOZ shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.24.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

