JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOST Werke presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €62.20 ($73.18).

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €55.00 ($64.71) on Tuesday. JOST Werke has a one year low of €27.20 ($32.00) and a one year high of €57.80 ($68.00). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $819.50 million and a PE ratio of 19.25.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

