Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Sets New 1-Year High at $310.00

Shares of Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 305 ($3.98), with a volume of 153811 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 290 ($3.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of £327.04 million and a P/E ratio of -14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 259.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.49.

Get Joules Group alerts:

In other Joules Group news, insider Tom Joule sold 5,250,000 shares of Joules Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.03), for a total value of £12,180,000 ($15,913,247.97).

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Joules Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joules Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.