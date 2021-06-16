Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRNGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,243. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72. Journey Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Journey Energy from $1.25 to $1.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

