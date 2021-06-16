JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.72 ($67.90).

BNP stock opened at €56.47 ($66.44) on Wednesday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €54.54.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

