JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 163,659 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $142,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 129,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.83.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

