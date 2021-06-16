JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,846,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964,962 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $121,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,638,000 after purchasing an additional 292,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $28,834,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.99 and a 52-week high of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

