JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335,902 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.39% of Commerce Bancshares worth $124,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,507,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $83.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 31.41%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

