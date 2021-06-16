JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,057,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,595 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.47% of Nexstar Media Group worth $148,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,728 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $147.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,389,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,670 shares of company stock worth $6,673,086. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

