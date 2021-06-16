JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,151,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 493,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.34% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $119,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,058,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,157,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $60.04 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYB. Wolfe Research began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.68.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.