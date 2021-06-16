JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) Plans GBX 1.40 Dividend

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares (LON:JETI) announced a dividend on Monday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares stock opened at GBX 157 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152.27. The company has a market capitalization of £248.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35. JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares has a one year low of GBX 107.44 ($1.40) and a one year high of GBX 160.50 ($2.10).

About JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc – Income Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

