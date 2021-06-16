JT Stratford LLC Buys Shares of 3,433 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.